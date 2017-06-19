CHS Selects Pinnacle Palm POS for Cenex Sites
CHS Inc. has selected The Pinnacle Corp.'s Pinnacle Palm as a new point-of-sale platform option for its approximately 1,500 Cenex-branded sites as well as all other unbranded retail fueling locations. In an effort to leverage as much of the existing forecourt payment equipment, maintain loyalty benefits programs and provide a long-term PCI-DSS payments footprint at an affordable price to CHS customers, Pinnacle is offering its Palm POS as a go-forward POS platform to replace aging POS equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin...
|Jun 6
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC