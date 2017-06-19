CHS Selects Pinnacle Palm POS for Cenex Sites

CHS Inc. has selected The Pinnacle Corp.'s Pinnacle Palm as a new point-of-sale platform option for its approximately 1,500 Cenex-branded sites as well as all other unbranded retail fueling locations. In an effort to leverage as much of the existing forecourt payment equipment, maintain loyalty benefits programs and provide a long-term PCI-DSS payments footprint at an affordable price to CHS customers, Pinnacle is offering its Palm POS as a go-forward POS platform to replace aging POS equipment.

