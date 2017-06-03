China to promote rural industry integration with policy finance
China will leverage policy finance tools to help promote integration of agriculture, industry, service and other sectors in rural areas. The Agricultural Development Bank of China , the country's only policy bank that mainly serves agriculture, will work with the Ministry of Agriculture to help expand the agricultural industrial chain and boost the sector's competitiveness and farmers' income, according to a statement released by the two parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|189
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC