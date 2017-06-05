CatchOfTheDay rebrands as it gets ready to take on Amazon
Online retailer CatchOfTheDay has rebranded itself Catch and relaunched as a marketplace for other sellers in a move that puts it in direct competition with US giant Amazon. Since Amazon confirmed it will roll out its full online offering in Australia, shares of major retailers including Kmart, Target owner Wesfarmers, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Myer have been battered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin...
|Tue
|Sophiazhao
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|189
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC