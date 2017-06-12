Bunge Limited (BG) & Calavo Growers (CVGW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bunge Limited and Calavo Growers are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends. Bunge Limited has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.