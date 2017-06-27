Bernstein: Kellogg's Accounting Irregularities Concerning Investors
Recent accounting irregularities at The Kellogg Company could begin to raise red flags with large investors, Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard wrote on Tuesday. She reiterated her "Underperform" rating on the food manufacturing company's stock with a $62 price target.
