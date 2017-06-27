AT&T & Ericsson Stream 5G in Austin

AT&T says it has now started its second fixed wireless high-band 5G test in Austin, Texas -- with equipment from Ericsson and Intel -- streaming DIRECTV to selected consumers, small businesses and enterprises in the area. AT&T Inc. says it wants to offer a gigabit connection using millimeter wave , though the operator didn't specify if this is at 28GHz or 39GHz.

