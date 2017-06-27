AT&T & Ericsson Stream 5G in Austin
AT&T says it has now started its second fixed wireless high-band 5G test in Austin, Texas -- with equipment from Ericsson and Intel -- streaming DIRECTV to selected consumers, small businesses and enterprises in the area. AT&T Inc. says it wants to offer a gigabit connection using millimeter wave , though the operator didn't specify if this is at 28GHz or 39GHz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC