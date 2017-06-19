Army keeping cover amidst row over le...

Army keeping cover amidst row over leaky rain jackets

The New Zealand Defence Force says it needs more time to answer questions about leaky rain jackets that were allegedly supplied to soldiers a few years ago. Australian socks and jocks maker Pacific Brands sold a shipment of leaking rain jackets to the New Zealand Defence Force and then left Perth-based company Wesfarmers to cover the A$2.5 million cost of replacing them.

