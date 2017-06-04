Anger in Mexican Sugar Cane Fields, Harbinger of NAFTA Risks
Anger is simmering across a lush swathe of Mexico among poor sugar cane farmers who face a major blow from trade talks in Washington on Monday, in an ominous preview of the high-stakes re-negotiation of the NAFTA agreement set to begin in August. The United States and Mexico have until Monday to modify a 2014 agreement that set quotas and a price floor on Mexican sugar.
