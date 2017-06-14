Aldi signs up to Tax Transparency Code
ALDI Australia has signed up to the federal government's voluntary Tax Transparency Code, which will require the retail giant to give taxpayers some level of disclosure about its highly secretive tax affairs. ALDI, one of the country's biggest retailers with $7.5 billion in annual sales, had been urged to join the Voluntary Tax Transparency Code by its retail rival Wesfarmers, which two years ago also suggested Aldi was not paying enough tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La causa de bajo rendimiento de molino para maíz
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|El desarrollo técnico de molino para maíz en el...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar el valor del molino para maíz en ...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo mejorar los beneficios económicos del mol...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|?Cómo puede el molino para maíz desarrollar ráp...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|La industria del molino para maíz necesita fort...
|Jun 7
|Sophiazhao
|1
|Cómo reducir el consumo de energía de la máquin...
|Jun 6
|Sophiazhao
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC