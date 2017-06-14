Aldi signs up to Tax Transparency Code

ALDI Australia has signed up to the federal government's voluntary Tax Transparency Code, which will require the retail giant to give taxpayers some level of disclosure about its highly secretive tax affairs. ALDI, one of the country's biggest retailers with $7.5 billion in annual sales, had been urged to join the Voluntary Tax Transparency Code by its retail rival Wesfarmers, which two years ago also suggested Aldi was not paying enough tax.

