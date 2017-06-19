Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Starting To Change Memory Market Landscape
Advanced packages utilizing vertically stacked logic and memory chips in the same package is a market that will grow as much as 700% between 2016 and 2020. With these advanced 2.5D and 3D packages, logic companies purchase memory chips from the manufacturer, changing the balance of power.
