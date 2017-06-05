ADM to open flour mill in response to bakers' demand for flour
Archer Daniels Midland Company is constructing a flour mill in Mendota, Illinois, US, to meet growing demand for flour throughout the Midwest. The facility, which will begin operations, in mid-2019 will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and grind soft and hard wheat to serve a variety of customer needs.
