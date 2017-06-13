ADM to Join the CEO Action for Divers...

ADM to Join the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

June 13 - Archer Daniels Midland Company announced today they will partner with more than 150 companies in signing onto the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, a new CEO-led collaboration pledging to make workplaces both diverse and inclusive. ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano said, "A key success factor for businesses today is an inclusive culture and a diverse workforce that can drive innovative thinking among people from a variety of backgrounds and experiences."

