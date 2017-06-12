ADM expands peanut flour operation
Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Co. , is investing in its third expansion project at the company's production facility in Blakely, Georgia, U.S. This newest expansion project will increase the plant capacity and add new technology for quality control as well as cool storage to preserve quality for the finished products at the facility.
