About 40 participate in Eagle football camp
By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville middle and high school football teams hosted Eagle Football Camp on May 30 through June 1, 2017, with about 40 students participating. Former NFL player Tony Driver worked with camp participants, in addition to CHS head football coach Dale Estes.
