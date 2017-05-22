Young Guns of Activism Join Boards at...

Young Guns of Activism Join Boards at AIG, SunOpta and DepoMed

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

This is part of a series of stories that comprise TheStreet's Blue Chip Studio, which will illuminate issues related to corporate board performance, activism, dealmakers and personalities revealed by analysis of data generated by BoardEx , a business unit of TheStreet. American International Group , the giant insurance company, SunOpta , a multinational food and minerals business, and drug company DepoMed have all made moves to cut the average age of their board membership by installing directors in their 30s over the last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... May 17 californio 195
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC