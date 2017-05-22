Young Guns of Activism Join Boards at AIG, SunOpta and DepoMed

This is part of a series of stories that comprise TheStreet's Blue Chip Studio, which will illuminate issues related to corporate board performance, activism, dealmakers and personalities revealed by analysis of data generated by BoardEx , a business unit of TheStreet. American International Group , the giant insurance company, SunOpta , a multinational food and minerals business, and drug company DepoMed have all made moves to cut the average age of their board membership by installing directors in their 30s over the last year.

