Wesfarmers shelves Officeworks sharemarket float
The conglomerate - which also owns supermarket giant Coles, home improvement chain Bunnings and discount retailers Kmart and Target - said that following a strategic review it had determined an IPO of Officeworks would not raise enough money because of current poor sharemarket conditions. The IPO would therefore not be in the best interests of its shareholders, Wesfarmers said in a statement released on the ASX on Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|1 min
|Red Crosse
|158
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC