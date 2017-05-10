Webster Bank N. A. Has $2,135,000 Pos...

Webster Bank N. A. Has $2,135,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Webster Bank N. A. continued to hold its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,379 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... Apr 17 spocko 134
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC