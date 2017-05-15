UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market

SYDNEY, May 17 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday it was dropping plans to sell shares in its Officeworks stationary division which it had hoped would raise as much as A$1.5 billion , citing unfavourable equity market conditions. The cancellation is another set-back for Australia's retail sector, which has fallen out of favour with investors amid a sluggish economy and heavy discounting as it tries to compete with new online rivals.

