UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
SYDNEY, May 17 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday it was dropping plans to sell shares in its Officeworks stationary division which it had hoped would raise as much as A$1.5 billion , citing unfavourable equity market conditions. The cancellation is another set-back for Australia's retail sector, which has fallen out of favour with investors amid a sluggish economy and heavy discounting as it tries to compete with new online rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|37 min
|spocko
|180
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC