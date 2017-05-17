Trump's pick for a top Interior post ...

Trump's pick for a top Interior post has sued the agency on behalf of ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

If confirmed for a top post in the Interior Department, David Bernhardt would oversee federal agencies that deal with some of the most contentious issues in California water, including operations in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, above. If confirmed for a top post in the Interior Department, David Bernhardt would oversee federal agencies that deal with some of the most contentious issues in California water, including operations in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... 9 min californio 170
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC