Therapy Focus - As CGRP Race Hots Up The Only Headache Could Be Paying For Them
Last week's unveiling of positive phase III data for Eli Lilly's CGRP drug in migraine not only came earlier than expected, but significantly heated up the race to get the first antibody for migraine onto the market. Anti-CGRPs work by inhibiting the calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is released during migraine and cluster headaches.
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|1 hr
|californio
|195
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
