The Andersons sets closing date for retail stores
The Andersons, Inc. says Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 will be the last day of operations for its retail business. The company first announced its intentions to exit the retail business and close its four remaining stores - one in Maumee, one in Toledo and two in Columbus - in January 2017.
