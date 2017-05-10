#Tech News: Why Smaller and Safer Is the Key to NXT-ID (NASDAQ:...
The growth projections are mind-boggling, including tech giants Cisco and Intel estimating, respectively, that the number of connected devices will climb from 15 billion in 2016 to as many as 50 billion and 200 billion by 2020. Analysts at MarketsandMarkets forecast a 33.3% compound annual growth rate from 2016 to 2021 that will grow the IoT market size from $157.05 billion in 2016 to $661.74 billion by 2021.
