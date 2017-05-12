Taylor Wealth Management Partners Holds Position in Eli Lilly and Co
Taylor Wealth Management Partners maintained its stake in Eli Lilly and Co during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
