SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Co
Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.38.
