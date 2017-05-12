Stevens Capital Management LP Has $6.232 Million Stake in Bunge Ltd
Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Bunge Ltd by 213.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,626 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 53,538 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Apr 17
|spocko
|134
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC