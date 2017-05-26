State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 45,401 Shares of Kellogg Company
State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kellogg Company by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 124,084 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the period.
