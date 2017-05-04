Slow changeAppeal for quotas to get women on boards
One of WA's highest-profile business leaders wants gender diversity quotas on company boards unless more women are appointed within the next few years. Diane Smith-Gander, a former chairman of ASX-listed services giant Broadspectrum and a current director of Wesfarmers, said she was becoming increasingly fed up with the "glacial" pace of change in recruiting more women to leadership roles.
