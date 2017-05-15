REFILE-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels...

REFILE-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO

May 17 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday it was dropping an initial public offering of its Officeworks stationary division which it had hoped would raise as much as A$1.5 billion . "In light of current equity market conditions, Wesfarmers has determined that an IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in the best interests of its shareholders," the company said in an emailed statement.

