Rancho Mission Viejo opposes current ...

Rancho Mission Viejo opposes current 241 Toll Road extension concepts

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Rhys Braunstein sits on the spot behind his Ladera Ranch home where an option in the Transportation Corridor Agency's mobility study would connect the 241 Toll Road to I-5 and the 73 Toll Road near Avery Parkway. Developers of Rancho Mission Viejo announced this week that they cannot support any of the Transportation Corridor Agency's current visions for extending the 241 Toll Road to I-5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... May 17 californio 195
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,155,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC