Rancho Mission Viejo opposes current 241 Toll Road extension concepts

Rhys Braunstein sits on the spot behind his Ladera Ranch home where an option in the Transportation Corridor Agency's mobility study would connect the 241 Toll Road to I-5 and the 73 Toll Road near Avery Parkway. Developers of Rancho Mission Viejo announced this week that they cannot support any of the Transportation Corridor Agency's current visions for extending the 241 Toll Road to I-5.

