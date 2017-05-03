Pints for Pups fundraiser expands aft...

Pints for Pups fundraiser expands after howling success

9 hrs ago

Buddy, a German Shepherd adopted out through the Thulani Program, sits among some of the beers and beer-related ceramic art available at the third annual Pints for Pups, set for May 13 at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Pints for Pups is a benefit for the Thulani Program, a Bay Area German Shepherd rescue organization, and Silicon Valley Pet Project, which works with the San Jose Animal Care Center to adopt out dogs and cats.



