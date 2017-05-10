Pineapples Are Good for You
Coral Gables, Florida-based Fresh Del Monte Produce reported 1.4% first-quarter sales growth to $1.03 billion and an unimpressive 43% profit decline to $46 million According to its news release, the decrease in Del Monte's gross profit was principally due to higher fruit costs in its other fresh produce business segment, lower selling prices in the banana business segment and unfavorable exchange rates. "We are very pleased with the progress we made in the first quarter, achieving key objectives that will enhance our diversified business platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Apr 17
|spocko
|134
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC