Pineapples Are Good for You

Coral Gables, Florida-based Fresh Del Monte Produce reported 1.4% first-quarter sales growth to $1.03 billion and an unimpressive 43% profit decline to $46 million According to its news release, the decrease in Del Monte's gross profit was principally due to higher fruit costs in its other fresh produce business segment, lower selling prices in the banana business segment and unfavorable exchange rates. "We are very pleased with the progress we made in the first quarter, achieving key objectives that will enhance our diversified business platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.