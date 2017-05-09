Officials break ground on Esencia K-8, the first public school in Rancho Mission Viejo
Evan Gray, 3 1/2/, walks in and takes as scoop of dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Esencia K-8 school scheduled to open for students in the Fall of 2018 in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Madilynn Gladness, nine months old, takes a scoop of dirt with a small shovel as Capistrano Unified School District and Rancho Mission Viejo officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Esencia K-8 school scheduled to open for students in the Fall of 2018 in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Apr 17
|spocko
|134
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC