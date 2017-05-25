NewsAlert: Florida-based company makes US$807-million takeover offer for Tembec

Rayonier's offer values the Quebec-based lumber, paper and pulp producer at US$807 million, including US$487 million of debt that will be assumed by the new owner. Tembec shareholders are being offered C$4.05 in cash or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share, subject to a cap on the total amount of cash or shares that will be issued.

