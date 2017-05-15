NAMA TO HOLD "SECURING THE FUTURE OF ANIMAL AGRICULTURE" TOMORROW May 17, 2017 National Agri-Marketing Association reports: The animal agriculture industry faces threats every day from extreme animal rights and environmental activist groups who are completely opposed to humans using animals for food, fiber, entertainment or any purpose. If you work with clients in the animal agriculture industry, it is critical for you to understand the goals, tactics and strategies these organizations employ.

