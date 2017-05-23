Mojave Desert Feinstein asks Trump administration to protect desert water

ORG XMIT: SKDX805 A section of the Cadiz property located approximately one hour west of the California and Arizona border in Cadiz, Calif., is shown Tuesday, March 20, 2001. The Metropolitan Water District, which serves 17 million Southern California residents, wants to buy ground water from Cadiz Inc., a company that holds the rights to much of the aquifer and farms 1,600 acres of vineyards and citrus orchards in the valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.