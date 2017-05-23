Mexico says foreign direct investment in Q1 reaches $7.9 bln

May 23 Mexican foreign direct investment reached $7.9 billion in the first quarter of the year, 0.6 percent above the preliminary figure for the same period last year, Mexico's economy ministry said on Tuesday. The figure was also nearly 40 percent above the FDI registered in the fourth quarter of last year, when Donald Trump clinched U.S. elections and began threatening hefty taxes for U.S. companies that move jobs to Mexico.

