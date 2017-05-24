London Markets: Mining, retail shares tug FTSE 100 slightly into the red
Blue-chip stocks in the U.K. slipped Wednesday, with pressure on mining shares setting up to pull the market lower for a second straight session. Mining shares were dragged down after Moody's downgraded China's credit rating for the first time in nearly 30 years , to A1 from Aa3.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|195
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC