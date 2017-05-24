London Markets: Mining, retail shares...

London Markets: Mining, retail shares tug FTSE 100 slightly into the red

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Blue-chip stocks in the U.K. slipped Wednesday, with pressure on mining shares setting up to pull the market lower for a second straight session. Mining shares were dragged down after Moody's downgraded China's credit rating for the first time in nearly 30 years , to A1 from Aa3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... May 17 californio 195
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC