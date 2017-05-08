Kellogg Foundation giving $51M to public schools in hometown
" The W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Friday it's giving $51 million to the public schools in its hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, a five-year infusion aimed at tackling low academic performance that has been linked to longstanding racial inequality and segregation. The grant from one of the nation's largest philanthropies named after the breakfast cereal maker ranks among the largest to a single, public K-12 school system.
