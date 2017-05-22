Kashmir cop who fled with rifles has joined Hizbul Mujahideen

SRINAGAR: A police constable, who took away four service rifles from a police post in Budgam district of Kashmir , has reportedly joined terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen . Constable Syed Naveed Mushtaq had fled with four INSAS rifles from the guard post at a Food Corporation of India godown in Chandpora in Budgam on Saturday, a police official said.

