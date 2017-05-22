Jay Debertin named president and CEO ...

Jay Debertin named president and CEO of Inver Grove Heights-based CHS Inc.

9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Jay Debertin takes over the position from outgoing leader Carl Casale, who headed the global energy, grains and foods company since 2010 and more than doubled the size of its balance sheet from $8.7 billion to $17.3 billion during his tenure. Debertin previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the company's diverse energy operations, which include Cenex, and its processing food ingredients business.

Chicago, IL

