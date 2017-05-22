Jay Debertin named president and CEO of Inver Grove Heights-based CHS Inc.
Jay Debertin takes over the position from outgoing leader Carl Casale, who headed the global energy, grains and foods company since 2010 and more than doubled the size of its balance sheet from $8.7 billion to $17.3 billion during his tenure. Debertin previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the company's diverse energy operations, which include Cenex, and its processing food ingredients business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|195
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC