Japanese-made sedans top South Florida's top-30 bestselling vehicles

Sedans made by the top two Japanese automakers occupy the top four positions on a ranking of top 30 new car registrations in South Florida during the first quarter of 2017, according to IHS Markit, a data and analytics company that tracks sales for the auto industry: The ranking, compiled at the request of the Sun Sentinel, is a tally of new-car registrations from retail sales, consumer leases, fleet sales to rental car agencies and other bulk buyers, and a relatively small number by auto dealers and manufacturers. Sales and leases to consumers make up roughly 80 percent of the list, a company spokesman said.

