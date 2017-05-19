Japanese-made sedans top South Florida's top-30 bestselling vehicles

Sedans made by the top two Japanese automakers occupy the top four positions on a ranking of top 30 new car registrations in South Florida during the first quarter of 2017, according to IHS Markit, a data and analytics company that tracks sales for the auto industry: The ranking, compiled at the request of the Sun Sentinel, is a tally of new-car registrations from retail sales, consumer leases, fleet sales to rental car agencies and other bulk buyers, and a relatively small number by auto dealers and manufacturers. Sales and leases to consumers make up roughly 80 percent of the list, a company spokesman said.

