Intel GM: 5G Opens Up New Era for Women
WiC at Big Communications Event -- 5G doesn't just promise higher speeds, greater capacity and lower latency; it also opens up "an era for women we've never seen before," according to Intel's Caroline Chan. Whereas the traditional telecom industry lacks for female engineers, 5G -- by virtue of merging telco and IT -- presents a much friendlier environment for women and one where a strict engineering background is less of a mandate, Chan, who is the vice president and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division at Intel Corp. , told attendees at WiC's conference ahead of BCE.
