Intel Co. (INTC) Short Interest Update

14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Intel Co. was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,402,771 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 28th total of 90,883,038 shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Chicago, IL

