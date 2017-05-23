Glencore Said to Make Takeover Approa...

Glencore Said to Make Takeover Approach to Grain Trader Bunge

8 hrs ago

Glencore Plc , the miner and commodities trader led by billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, has made a takeover approach for U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd. , according to a person with knowledge of the situation, asking not to be named discussing a private matter. Bunge, based in White Plains, New York, has a market value of about $11.3 billion.

