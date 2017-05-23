Glencore in talks over possible US ag...

Glencore in talks over possible US agriculture merger

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Glencore has confirmed that it has been in talks with US grain trader Bunge over a potential merger with its agricultural arm. Following media speculation regarding an approach by the Swiss commodities giant, it confirmed that its Glencore Agriculture joint venture had made "an informal approach to Bunge Limited regarding a possible consensual business combination".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... May 17 californio 195
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC