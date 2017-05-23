Glencore in talks over possible US agriculture merger
Glencore has confirmed that it has been in talks with US grain trader Bunge over a potential merger with its agricultural arm. Following media speculation regarding an approach by the Swiss commodities giant, it confirmed that its Glencore Agriculture joint venture had made "an informal approach to Bunge Limited regarding a possible consensual business combination".
