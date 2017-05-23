Glencore-Bunge Deal Would Add G to ABCD Dominating Grain
Glencore Plc's takeover approach for U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd. highlights how much the Swiss commodity giant is longing to increase its dominance in the Americas and bust up the stranglehold exerted on the industry by four key players. Glencore said in a statement Tuesday it approached Bunge about a potential "consensual business combination" and there's no certainty that a deal will happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|May 17
|californio
|195
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC