Former Wesfarmers visionary dies aged 92
John Bennison, the Wesfarmers chief who paved the way for the stockmarket listing of the one-time farmers' co-operative, has died aged 92. A bomber pilot during the World War II, Mr Bennison ran Wesfarmers as its fourth chief executive for 10 years from 1974. Wesfarmers' current chief, Richard Goyder, today described Mr Bennison as a visionary leader who established the commercial foundations for the modern-day group.
