Farm Round Up educates on everything agriculture

The Faulkner County Farm Round Up was held at the Conway Expo Center April 19 and 20. Now in its 11th year, this event helps foster the connection that no matter where you live you are involved in the agriculture industry, and was developed through the Faulkner County Extension agriculture subcommittee. One of the objectives for the extension office throughout the last decade was the educate the public on the importance of agriculture in their daily lives, according to agent Kami Marsh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.