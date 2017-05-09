Falling Egg Sales Lead to a Rotten Qu...

Falling Egg Sales Lead to a Rotten Quarter for Post Holdings

The grocery business overall had a tough quarter, but falling egg prices led to a big decline in revenue and earnings for Post Holdings Inc. had another quarter of ups and downs in the fiscal second quarter, as active nutrition products grew sharply, offset by declines in the egg market. Pricing challenges across the business have really held back growth so far in fiscal 2017, but management saw most of those challenges coming.

