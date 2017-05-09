Falling Egg Sales Lead to a Rotten Quarter for Post Holdings
The grocery business overall had a tough quarter, but falling egg prices led to a big decline in revenue and earnings for Post Holdings Inc. had another quarter of ups and downs in the fiscal second quarter, as active nutrition products grew sharply, offset by declines in the egg market. Pricing challenges across the business have really held back growth so far in fiscal 2017, but management saw most of those challenges coming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Apr 17
|spocko
|134
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC