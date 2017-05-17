Downward spiral of public school fund...

Downward spiral of public school funding in Battle Creek could end with $51 million grant

9 hrs ago

Michigan's school choice policy has opened the door for thousands of parents across the state to take their kids out of their home school district and go to schools in neighboring districts. That shift of students from mainly poorer urban districts to better-off suburban schools has created big financial challenges for the urban districts.

